Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Buys 422 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 31,689 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $144.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $148.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

