Brokerages Set Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target at $22.13

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TVTY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Tivity Health stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $25.45.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,058,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth about $8,228,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

