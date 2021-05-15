Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. 4,529,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,639. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $384.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLDB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.04.

In related news, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $206,838.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,740.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,206,685 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,688,438.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

