Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $290.00 at Truist Securities

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by Truist Securities from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.27.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.51. The stock had a trading volume of 31,626,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,392,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $566.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.50. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $196.70 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

