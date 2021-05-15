Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,659,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 788,973 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,494,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,802,000 after purchasing an additional 454,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 333.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 544,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 419,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.98 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.