Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.43 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will report $73.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.65 million. Lincoln Educational Services reported sales of $62.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year sales of $324.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.10 million to $327.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $346.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LINC shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 188,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 70,829 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock remained flat at $$7.33 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 606,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $197.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

