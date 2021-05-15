NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.50. NextEra Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NYSE:NEP traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.77. 453,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,763. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average of $71.79. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $46.06 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -168.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 42,876 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 73,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

