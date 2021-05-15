Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €27.26 ($32.07).

SZG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of SZG stock traded down €0.36 ($0.42) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €27.04 ($31.81). 236,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €26.83 and its 200-day moving average is €21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a 52 week high of €29.46 ($34.66).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.