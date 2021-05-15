APY.Finance (APY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.03 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. APY.Finance has a market cap of $39.03 million and $3.39 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00002710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00094867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $261.25 or 0.00544120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.77 or 0.00234870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005133 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $566.96 or 0.01180832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.92 or 0.01205740 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,992,451 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

