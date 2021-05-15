LGL Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

LGL Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,038 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,659,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 711,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $79.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.79 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

