IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,737 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,927,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $38,077,471 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Shares of ISRG traded up $12.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $833.38. 362,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,251. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $808.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $769.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $511.19 and a twelve month high of $893.79. The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

