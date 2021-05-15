The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $288.59 million-$295.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.49 million.

Shares of The AZEK stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $44.47. 958,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,880. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.89.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $1,012,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,332 shares of company stock worth $8,877,702 in the last 90 days.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

