JSF Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

JSF Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $223.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.74.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

