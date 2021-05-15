Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Lifted by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 4.0% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $386,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 8,402.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,282.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,385.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,184.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,372.13 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

