Analysts Anticipate Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.45). Eventbrite reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EB stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.61. 3,550,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,738. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 3.12.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

