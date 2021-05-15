Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) Price Reaches $0.0034

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a total market capitalization of $33,187.31 and approximately $37,865.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Intelligent Trading Foundation

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CRYPTO:ITT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Intelligent Trading Foundation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

