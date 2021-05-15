Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,766,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,403,000 after buying an additional 149,676 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,280 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,894,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,163,000 after purchasing an additional 93,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,639,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,716,000 after purchasing an additional 343,869 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -589.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

