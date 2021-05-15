Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Has $256,000 Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Financialcorp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $111.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

