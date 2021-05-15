TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TSP stock traded up $2.04 on Monday, hitting $36.77. 1,009,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,091. TuSimple has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

In related news, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.