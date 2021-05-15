Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.14.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE:GKOS traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $74.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,111. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.54.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,721,100 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Glaukos by 566.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

