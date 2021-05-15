Analysts Set Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Target Price at $23.18

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CEQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CEQP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.25. 703,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,464. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 25,000.00%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

