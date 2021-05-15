Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.35 Million

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $32.35 million and approximately $257,094.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00002392 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00088622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $542.39 or 0.01123919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00066542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00114638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00061543 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 88,126,119 coins and its circulating supply is 28,023,503 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

