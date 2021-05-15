Scott & Selber Inc. Purchases New Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 31,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $709,658,000 after purchasing an additional 635,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,273,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after buying an additional 381,238 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after buying an additional 2,085,103 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,984,000 after buying an additional 461,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

NYSE ENB opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

