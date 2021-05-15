Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 652.9% during the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 1,303,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,596,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,028,385,000 after buying an additional 854,403 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 541.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 750,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,663,000 after buying an additional 633,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,219,000 after buying an additional 291,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 449,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,063,000 after buying an additional 279,110 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LQD opened at $131.05 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $127.91 and a 12-month high of $139.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.15.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

