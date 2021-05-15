Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $290.00 at Truist

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective reduced by Truist from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.27.

BABA stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.51. The stock had a trading volume of 31,626,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,392,736. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $566.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $196.70 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

