Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.27.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.51. 31,626,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,392,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $196.70 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

