Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to announce earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.03. Deere & Company posted earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $16.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.35 to $17.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $18.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.33 to $20.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded up $5.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $384.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,791. The company has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $377.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.54. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $124.69 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.