Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) is Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises 4.1% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 35,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $56.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.