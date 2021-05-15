Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,993,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,995,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $403,332,000 after buying an additional 26,686 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,130.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 79,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,909,000 after buying an additional 73,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,242.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1,958.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,339.00 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

