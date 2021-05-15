Analysts Anticipate TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). TherapeuticsMD posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $70,404.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,959,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,052,268. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $412.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.19.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

