Shard (SHARD) Reaches One Day Volume of $8,947.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Shard has a total market cap of $12.14 million and approximately $8,947.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shard has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One Shard coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

