Utrust (UTK) Price Tops $0.56 on Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Utrust has a total market cap of $251.78 million and $38.55 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Utrust has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00088886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00019963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $550.96 or 0.01134234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00066790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00114592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00061582 BTC.

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

