CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 533 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 612.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $110.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $120.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.08 and a 200 day moving average of $95.31.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CIGI shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

