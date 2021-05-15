McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,146 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

MCD stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $231.72. 1,943,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $171.68 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.76.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.