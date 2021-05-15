iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.88.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.