Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 36.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $14.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.69. 3,488,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,159,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of -73.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. SEA has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

