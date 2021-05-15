Yacktman Asset Management LP Lowers Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,316,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,044 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $65,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in GrafTech International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $13.89.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

