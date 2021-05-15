CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

