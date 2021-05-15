Analysts Set Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Price Target at $10.40

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Gogo stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,106. Gogo has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

