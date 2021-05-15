$28.66 Million in Sales Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce sales of $28.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.41 million to $28.90 million. American Software posted sales of $29.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $111.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.25 million to $111.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $119.39 million, with estimates ranging from $118.90 million to $119.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of AMSWA stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.87. 54,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,690. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $649.91 million, a PE ratio of 99.35 and a beta of 0.51. American Software has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $21.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $75,128.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,991. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $331,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,089 shares of company stock worth $737,735. 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in American Software by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Software by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in American Software by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

