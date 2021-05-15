Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Buys New Holdings in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Towerview LLC lifted its position in StealthGas by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,155,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 177,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in StealthGas by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $3.05 on Friday. StealthGas Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $115.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). StealthGas had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $31.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GASS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on StealthGas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

