Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Position Cut by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 71.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,011 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Discovery by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after buying an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Discovery by 751.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Discovery by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,790 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after buying an additional 1,134,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,750 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at $55,798,808.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

