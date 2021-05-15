Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 1,870 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Biogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.57.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $280.21 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.34 and its 200 day moving average is $264.10.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

