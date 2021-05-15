Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys 27,308 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 22.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $22,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,732,000 after purchasing an additional 191,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,640,000 after acquiring an additional 211,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $155.44 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $158.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

