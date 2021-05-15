Poseidon Network (QQQ) Trading 46% Higher This Week

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Poseidon Network has traded up 46% against the U.S. dollar. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $88.97 million and approximately $486,441.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poseidon Network coin can now be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003901 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00128511 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Profile

Poseidon Network (QQQ) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

