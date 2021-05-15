Hamel Associates Inc. Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,902 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.6% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $118.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.73. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.