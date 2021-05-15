CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.98 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 716.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 1,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.92.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $384.42 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.