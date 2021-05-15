Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.8% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $257.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

