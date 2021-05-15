Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.65), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%.

ACB stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.44.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACB shares. Desjardins downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

