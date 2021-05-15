One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Announces Earnings Results

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. One Stop Systems updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

OSS traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $100.47 million, a PE ratio of 135.78 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81.

In other One Stop Systems news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $589,000.00. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Noble Financial upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

